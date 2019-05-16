Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (AX.UN) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AX.UN. CIBC upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.79.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Shares of AX.UN traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$11.73. 105,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.35. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.