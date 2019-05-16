Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (ARESF) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $8.67 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

