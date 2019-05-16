Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,449 Shares of Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rudolph Technologies were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTEC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 40,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 129,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTEC opened at $24.47 on Thursday. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market cap of $732.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $60.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

