Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) to report ($0.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.
On average, analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aridis Pharmaceuticals.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ:ARDS traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $9.40. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $13.85.
About Aridis Pharmaceuticals
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.
