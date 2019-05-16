Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) to report ($0.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aridis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:ARDS traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $9.40. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

