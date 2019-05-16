Argus Lowers Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to Hold

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.66.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 496.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

