Ares Capital (ARCC) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARCC. National Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.62. 38,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,810. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.96 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.58% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 9.04%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,921,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,633,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,019,000 after buying an additional 1,303,034 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Ares Capital by 154.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,657,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after buying an additional 1,006,100 shares in the last quarter. DPM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,269,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,884,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,480,000 after buying an additional 632,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.