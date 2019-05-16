Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,945,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,373 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 292,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 142,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 44.92 and a quick ratio of 44.92. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $19.57.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 77.15% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 24,707 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $457,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

