Anglo American (AAL) Receiving Neutral Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Anglo American (LON:AAL) have been trending neutral on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Anglo American earned a daily sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the mining company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,350 ($30.71) to GBX 2,710 ($35.41) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,092.67 ($27.34).

LON AAL opened at GBX 1,969.60 ($25.74) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,229.50 ($29.13).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

In related news, insider Marcelo Bastos bought 940 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,119 ($27.69) per share, with a total value of £19,918.60 ($26,027.18). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 45,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,010 ($26.26), for a total value of £923,635.20 ($1,206,892.98). Insiders have bought a total of 1,420 shares of company stock worth $2,952,116 in the last three months.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

