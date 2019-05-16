Andrea Electronics (ANDR) vs. Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL) Head-To-Head Review

Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) and Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Andrea Electronics and Comtech Telecomm., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andrea Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Comtech Telecomm. 0 1 3 0 2.75

Comtech Telecomm. has a consensus target price of $36.75, indicating a potential upside of 64.72%. Given Comtech Telecomm.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Comtech Telecomm. is more favorable than Andrea Electronics.

Risk and Volatility

Andrea Electronics has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comtech Telecomm. has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Andrea Electronics and Comtech Telecomm.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andrea Electronics $1.47 million 2.02 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A Comtech Telecomm. $570.59 million 0.94 $29.76 million $0.75 29.75

Comtech Telecomm. has higher revenue and earnings than Andrea Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Andrea Electronics and Comtech Telecomm.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andrea Electronics -65.31% N/A -59.14% Comtech Telecomm. 4.21% 6.56% 3.92%

Dividends

Comtech Telecomm. pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Andrea Electronics does not pay a dividend. Comtech Telecomm. pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Andrea Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Comtech Telecomm. shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Andrea Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Comtech Telecomm. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Comtech Telecomm. beats Andrea Electronics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures microphone technologies and products for enhancing speech-based applications software and communications primarily in the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software. The company's DSP microphone and audio noise reduction software products include DA-350 auto array microphone for far-field voice intelligibility and accuracy of automatic speech recognition in high noise environments; DA-250 OEM array microphone, a small compact stereo array microphone and DSP circuit board platform; USB-SA array microphone, which offers a USB digital audio adapter to bypass a computer's standard integrated sound system; PureAudio VST3 plug-in, a noise reduction and center channel focus VST3 plug-in for audio/video editing post-processing; AudioCommander, a PC audio control panel; audio software for Mac that offers an intuitive graphic user interface to control stereo array microphone beam forming and noise cancellation on the input and EQ filters; PureAudio live recorder, a digital voice and audio recording application; and PureAudio pro recorder, which provides bookmarks for navigation of recordings. Its products are used in various applications, including mass transit and automotive communication systems, automated teller machines, information kiosks, home automation products, Internet of things digital assistants, TV set top boxes, audio and video recordings, robotics, and video surveillance. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives and organizations to computer original equipment manufacturers, distributors of personal computers and communications equipment, software publishers, and industrial system integrators. Andrea Electronics Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies. It also provides enterprise application technologies comprising location-based technologies that include Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location, and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enable customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone user's geospatial position; and text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and communicate with 911 public safety answering points. The company's Government Solutions segment offers command and control technologies, which comprise tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. It also provides over-the-horizon microwave systems, including equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

