Analyzing Agilent Technologies (A) & PositiveID (PSID)

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) and PositiveID (OTCMKTS:PSID) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Agilent Technologies and PositiveID’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilent Technologies 22.86% 19.90% 10.80% PositiveID N/A N/A N/A

Agilent Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. PositiveID does not pay a dividend. Agilent Technologies pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agilent Technologies has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agilent Technologies and PositiveID’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilent Technologies $4.91 billion 4.48 $316.00 million $2.79 24.84 PositiveID $5.36 million 0.00 -$8.56 million N/A N/A

Agilent Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than PositiveID.

Risk and Volatility

Agilent Technologies has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PositiveID has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Agilent Technologies and PositiveID, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilent Technologies 0 2 11 0 2.85 PositiveID 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $86.45, indicating a potential upside of 24.75%. Given Agilent Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Agilent Technologies is more favorable than PositiveID.

Summary

Agilent Technologies beats PositiveID on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment, genetic data management, and interpretation support software; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Agilent CrossLab segment offers GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and various laboratory instrument supplies; and startup, operational, training, compliance support, and software as a service, as well as asset management and consultation services. The company markets its products through direct sales, distributors, resellers, manufacturer's representatives, and electronic commerce. Agilent Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About PositiveID

PositiveID Corporation, a life sciences and technology company, develops and sells molecular diagnostic systems for bio-threat detection and medical testing in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Molecular Diagnostics, Medical Devices, and Mobile Labs. The company develops microfluidic systems for the automated preparation and performance of biological assays to detect biological threats and analyze biological samples at the point of need. It has a portfolio of intellectual property related to sample preparation and rapid medical testing applications. The company's microfluidic bio-agent autonomous networked detector (M-BAND) technology is a bio-aerosol monitor with integrated systems for sample collection, processing, and detection modules. Its M-BAND technology analyzes air samples for the detection of pathogenic bacteria, viruses, and toxins for up to 30 days. The company's FireflyDX is an automated pathogen detection system for rapid diagnostics for clinical and point-of-need applications. Its FireflyDX system detects and identifies common pathogens and diseases, such as E. coli, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, methicillin-susceptible staphylococcus aureus, clostridium difficile, Zika virus, Ebola virus, influenza, and others. In addition, PositiveID Corporation markets Caregiver, a non-contact clinical thermometer that measures forehead temperature in adults, children, and infants for hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, nursing homes and other long-term care institutions, and acute care hospitals; and manufactures and sells specialty technology vehicles for mobile laboratory, command and communications applications, and mobile cellular systems. The company was formerly known as VeriChip Corporation and changed its name to PositiveID Corporation in November 2009. PositiveID Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

