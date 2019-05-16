Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lafargeholcim (LHN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lafargeholcim (VTX: LHN) recently:

5/16/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 70 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 52 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/15/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 59 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 44.50 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/10/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 57 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 70 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 59 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 44.50 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 60 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 60 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 64 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 59 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 52 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 59 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 44.50 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/8/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 57 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 52 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 57 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 59 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim Ltd has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

