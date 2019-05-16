Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 16th (BSGM, CAAP, CDLX, CLIGF, CLRB, CWST, DITHF, ENT, EPIX, EVLO)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 16th:

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies, Inc. is a medical device company which is engaged in developing technology platform to improve cardiac recording during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. “

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ESSA Pharma Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company focused on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer, with focus on advanced prostate cancer. ESSA Pharma Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Sourcefire (NASDAQ:FIRE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at GMP Securities. GMP Securities currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc to $166.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

