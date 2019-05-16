Analysts Set Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Target Price at $74.25

Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 26,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Leidos by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $75.98. The company had a trading volume of 244,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,077. Leidos has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.74.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Leidos will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

