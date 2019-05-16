Analysts Offer Predictions for Smith & Nephew plc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) – Analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Smith & Nephew in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNN. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Smith & Nephew from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

SNN opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $42.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 8.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.25. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

