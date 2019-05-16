Analysts Offer Predictions for Ares Capital Co.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.65. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.96 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.58% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 656.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. 39.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

