Analysts Offer Predictions for Aqua Metals Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (AQMS)

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aqua Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 1,406.01% and a negative return on equity of 67.64%.

AQMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of Aqua Metals stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.83. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Aqua Metals by 21.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,276,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 221,425 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gayle J. Gibson acquired 7,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,738.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $30,738.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

