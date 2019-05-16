Analysts Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc (CPLG) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CorePoint Lodging an industry rank of 153 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CPLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st.

CorePoint Lodging stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,443. CorePoint Lodging has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $791.99 million and a PE ratio of 6.37.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 29.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. CorePoint Lodging’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

