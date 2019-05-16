American States Water Co (AWR) SVP Sells $151,011.00 in Stock

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) SVP James C. Cotton III sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $151,011.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,749.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AWR stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.51. 3,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,724. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.07. American States Water Co has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.02 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.86%. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 63.95%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American States Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of American States Water in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/american-states-water-co-awr-svp-sells-151011-00-in-stock.html.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.