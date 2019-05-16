Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 201 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 224,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,988,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,277,378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of HII opened at $205.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $262.32.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HII. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.69.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $154,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $242,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,117 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/alps-advisors-inc-purchases-201-shares-of-huntington-ingalls-industries-inc-hii.html.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.