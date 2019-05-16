AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,640 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,672,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,116,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,910,000 after purchasing an additional 996,392 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,913,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,867,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.40 on Thursday.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/allsquare-wealth-management-llc-purchases-2640-shares-of-jpmorgan-ultra-short-income-etf-jpst.html.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.