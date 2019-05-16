Alkermes Plc (ALKS) SVP David Joseph Gaffin Sells 5,373 Shares

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 5,373 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $144,479.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,989.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Alkermes Plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -365.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at $212,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price objective on Alkermes and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alkermes Plc (ALKS) SVP David Joseph Gaffin Sells 5,373 Shares” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/alkermes-plc-alks-svp-david-joseph-gaffin-sells-5373-shares.html.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.