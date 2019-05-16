Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $477.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.08 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,686,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,148,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,200,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,465,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,341,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,067,000 after buying an additional 2,621,641 shares during the period. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AQN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 379,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,007. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 77.27%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

