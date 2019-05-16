Albemarle Co. (ALB) SVP Deeanne J. Marlow Buys 1,000 Shares

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) SVP Deeanne J. Marlow acquired 1,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $69.39. 72,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,865. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $108.74. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $832.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Albemarle to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

