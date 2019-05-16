Albemarle (ALB) PT Lowered to $108.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Loop Capital to $108.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Albemarle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Albemarle from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Albemarle from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Albemarle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Albemarle to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.54.

NYSE ALB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,552. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.94 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,243 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $113,113.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,961 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $269,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $624,846,000 after acquiring an additional 176,605 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Albemarle by 6.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,415,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,014,000 after buying an additional 249,100 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Albemarle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,636,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 27.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,720,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,028,000 after buying an additional 375,253 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Albemarle by 22.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,120,000 after buying an additional 271,061 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

