Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Director Robert K. Coretz Buys 25,000 Shares

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Robert K. Coretz acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ATSG stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $348.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

