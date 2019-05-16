AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

AFLAC has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. AFLAC has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AFLAC to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

NYSE AFL opened at $51.31 on Thursday. AFLAC has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $51.52. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AFLAC will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AFLAC news, insider Teresa L. White sold 57,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $2,878,478.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,687.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,232.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 106,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,342,838 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Zacks Investment Research raised AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AFLAC from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

