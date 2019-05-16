Advisor Partners LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $42,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,496,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rhonda S. Ferguson sold 11,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,009,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,729 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $200.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $173.77 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.02. The stock has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 150,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Advisor Partners LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/advisor-partners-llc-has-3-98-million-holdings-in-union-pacific-co-unp.html.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.