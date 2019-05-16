Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock opened at $31.11 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $36.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.1556 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/adell-harriman-carpenter-inc-trims-position-in-invesco-kbw-premium-yield-equity-reit-etf-kbwy.html.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.