ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Trading 49.6% Higher Over Last Week

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 52.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $3.61 million and $117,946.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0443 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. During the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 49.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00081941 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 101,587,111 coins and its circulating supply is 81,445,101 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im . ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

