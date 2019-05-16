8,091 Shares in The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 72,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,338 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth about $1,039,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 470,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,380,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENSG opened at $55.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $549.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENSG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

