$653.37 Million in Sales Expected for Cooper Companies Inc (COO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) to report sales of $653.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $640.30 million to $660.70 million. Cooper Companies posted sales of $631.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $628.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.50 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 17.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

NYSE COO traded up $2.60 on Monday, reaching $293.36. 15,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,199. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $221.50 and a fifty-two week high of $302.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 70,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.81, for a total value of $20,689,912.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at $34,195,754.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total transaction of $483,325.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,030 shares of company stock valued at $25,461,465. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $117,156,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 981,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $290,632,000 after purchasing an additional 429,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $949,981,000 after purchasing an additional 246,088 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 785.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 243,458 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,475,000 after acquiring an additional 215,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 196,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,085,000 after acquiring an additional 162,980 shares in the last quarter.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

