58.com (WUBA) Shares Gap Down to $61.58

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.51, but opened at $61.58. 58.com shares last traded at $63.02, with a volume of 367993 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on WUBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of 58.com in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie cut shares of 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of 58.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of 58.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get 58.com alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $525.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.09 million. 58.com had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. 58.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 58.com Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genesis Asset Managers LLP boosted its position in shares of 58.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 7,848,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $515,512,000 after acquiring an additional 272,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 58.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,318,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,299,000 after acquiring an additional 184,374 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of 58.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,802,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 34,034 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of 58.com by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,424,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,933,000 after acquiring an additional 213,092 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 58.com by 3.2% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,321,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,866,000 after acquiring an additional 133,319 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “58.com (WUBA) Shares Gap Down to $61.58” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/58-com-wuba-shares-gap-down-to-61-58.html.

58.com Company Profile (NYSE:WUBA)

58.com Inc engages in the operation of online classifieds and listing platforms. Its businesses include include Zhuan Zhua, an online used good trading platform; 58 Home, an online home and moving services platform; Che Hao Duo, an online used and new car trading platform which contains Guazi, the used car platform; and Mao Dou, the new car platform.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.