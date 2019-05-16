58.com (WUBA) Shares Gap Down to $61.58

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.51, but opened at $61.58. 58.com shares last traded at $63.02, with a volume of 367993 shares traded.
A number of research firms have commented on WUBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of 58.com in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie cut shares of 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of 58.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of 58.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genesis Asset Managers LLP boosted its position in shares of 58.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 7,848,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $515,512,000 after acquiring an additional 272,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 58.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,318,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,299,000 after acquiring an additional 184,374 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of 58.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,802,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 34,034 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of 58.com by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,424,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,933,000 after acquiring an additional 213,092 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 58.com by 3.2% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,321,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,866,000 after acquiring an additional 133,319 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
58.com Company Profile (NYSE:WUBA)
58.com Inc engages in the operation of online classifieds and listing platforms. Its businesses include include Zhuan Zhua, an online used good trading platform; 58 Home, an online home and moving services platform; Che Hao Duo, an online used and new car trading platform which contains Guazi, the used car platform; and Mao Dou, the new car platform.
