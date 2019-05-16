$526.06 Million in Sales Expected for Propetro Holding Corp (PUMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) will report sales of $526.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty analysts have made estimates for Propetro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $572.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $471.19 million. Propetro reported sales of $459.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Propetro will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Propetro.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Propetro had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $546.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.22 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PUMP. Bank of America lowered shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Propetro from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Propetro in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Propetro in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

PUMP opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. Propetro has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

