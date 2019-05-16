49,856 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 400,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 449,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 51,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 242,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 32,003 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.45. 880,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,636. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $34.76.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

