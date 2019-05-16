$4.70 Million in Sales Expected for Microvision, Inc. (MVIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) will report sales of $4.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Microvision’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.40 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Microvision posted sales of $2.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Microvision will report full year sales of $37.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.85 million to $50.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $55.20 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $70.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Microvision.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Microvision had a negative net margin of 163.21% and a negative return on equity of 445.01%.

MVIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Microvision in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Microvision in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Microvision stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.83. 8,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,601. The company has a market capitalization of $84.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Microvision has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in Microvision by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 4,326,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 462,000 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Microvision during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Microvision by 68.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 54,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Microvision by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,562,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 44,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microvision by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 39,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

