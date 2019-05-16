37,188 Shares in Atento SA (ATTO) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atento by 13.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 75,074 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atento during the third quarter worth $141,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Atento during the fourth quarter worth $1,451,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Atento during the fourth quarter worth $2,785,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atento during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATTO opened at $3.27 on Thursday. Atento SA has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $242.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Atento had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $421.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atento SA will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

