2,295 Shares in Pool Co. (POOL) Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $180.35 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $136.83 and a 1 year high of $186.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). Pool had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 79.99%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 32.03%.

In other Pool news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $300,903.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,408.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 10,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $1,681,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,313.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 277,731 shares of company stock valued at $47,431,537. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $186.00 target price on shares of Pool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “2,295 Shares in Pool Co. (POOL) Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/2295-shares-in-pool-co-pool-acquired-by-old-national-bancorp-in.html.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.