1irstcoin (FST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,762.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00014544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $15,762.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 79.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004195 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,599,926 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

