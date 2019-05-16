18,299 Shares in Allstate Corp (ALL) Purchased by Farmers National Bank

Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. William Blair upgraded Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $94.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

