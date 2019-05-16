14,957 Shares in Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Acquired by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,957 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STMP. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Stamps.com by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 66.8% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 863.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

STMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $265.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $300.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.86.

NASDAQ:STMP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $285.74.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,200 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

