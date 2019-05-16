1&1 Drillisch’s (DRI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DRI. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €48.92 ($56.89).

Shares of DRI traded up €0.32 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €28.12 ($32.70). The stock had a trading volume of 410,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.24. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12 month low of €30.18 ($35.09) and a 12 month high of €65.10 ($75.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

