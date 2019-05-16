10,297 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Purchased by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,279,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,937,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $260,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,710 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 20,868,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $513,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,304,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,830.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,312,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,350 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 27,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 90.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

WARNING: “10,297 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Purchased by Ninepoint Partners LP” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/10297-shares-in-enterprise-products-partners-l-p-epd-purchased-by-ninepoint-partners-lp.html.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.