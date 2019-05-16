$1.53 Million in Sales Expected for Uniqure NV (QURE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) will report $1.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Uniqure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $2.50 million. Uniqure reported sales of $3.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full-year sales of $6.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 million to $10.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.54 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $25.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,032.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QURE. BidaskClub downgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Uniqure to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.82.

In related news, SVP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 8,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Klemt sold 1,546 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $88,400.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,922 shares of company stock worth $5,043,369. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Uniqure by 24.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Uniqure by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 232,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Uniqure by 20.4% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 90,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Uniqure by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 101,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uniqure by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.99. Uniqure has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

