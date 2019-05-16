$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.37. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.22.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.88. 1,661,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,945. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.55%.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director William R. Harker sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $3,531,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,932,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,717,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 40.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,637,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,485,000 after purchasing an additional 753,295 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,824,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $216,712,000 after purchasing an additional 721,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 315.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,548,000 after purchasing an additional 685,377 shares during the period.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

