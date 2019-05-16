$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Davita Inc (DVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) will report $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Davita’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Davita posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Davita will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Davita.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Davita from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Davita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Davita by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Davita by 4,995.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,880,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Davita by 2,481.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. Davita has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $79.11.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

