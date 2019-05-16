$0.51 EPS Expected for CMS Energy Co. (CMS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.56. CMS Energy reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.22. 1,414,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $56.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In other news, VP Glenn P. Barba sold 8,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,097.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 16,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $929,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,560,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,503 shares of company stock worth $1,735,825. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,234,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,475,000 after purchasing an additional 112,508 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,697,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,170,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CMS Energy by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,348,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,531,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,065,000 after purchasing an additional 723,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

