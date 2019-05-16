$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heico Corp (HEI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heico’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.47. Heico reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heico will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heico.

Get Heico alerts:

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Heico had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $466.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.65 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HEI shares. Cowen started coverage on Heico in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Heico in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Heico from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

Heico stock opened at $102.79 on Monday. Heico has a 52 week low of $70.40 and a 52 week high of $107.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $137,090.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $102,505.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $686,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,171. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 48.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,688,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heico (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.