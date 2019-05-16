$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for EVO Payments Inc (EVOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.11. EVO Payments also posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. First Analysis initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 3,723 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $111,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $626,530 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $28.98 on Monday. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.