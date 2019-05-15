ZMINE (ZMN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $29,059.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, ZMINE has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. One ZMINE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $29,059.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZMINE alerts:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00538111 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027347 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006201 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000243 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002398 BTC.

HYPNOXYS (HYPX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000440 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 780,533,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,488,780 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial . The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.