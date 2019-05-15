Zacks: PC Tel Inc (PCTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $5.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PC Tel an industry rank of 23 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTI. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in PC Tel by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 556,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 425,562 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in PC Tel during the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PC Tel during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 22NW LP bought a new stake in PC Tel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PC Tel by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 17,488 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCTI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. 74,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,330. PC Tel has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $93.38 million, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 0.21.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. PC Tel had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $21.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PC Tel will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. PC Tel’s payout ratio is currently -95.65%.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

